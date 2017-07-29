Jason Thompson: Signs one-year deal in Turkey

Thompson signed a one-year contract with Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Thompson, who last appeared in the NBA during the 2015-16 campaign, spent last season with the Shandong Golden Stars of the Chinese Basketball Association. He'll continue to play overseas for the 2017-18 campaign, but in Turkey rather than China.

