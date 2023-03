Perez totaled 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in the Capitanes' 103-96 loss to Ontario on Sunday.

Perez was highly efficient with his shot, leading to his first double-digit point tally since Feb. 7. The 21-year-old has shown some nice upside from behind the arc as well, now having recorded multiple threes in three of his last seven games.