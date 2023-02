Perez supplied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 21 minutes in the Capitanes' 114-113 win over the Wolves on Tuesday.

Perez put together another effective showing off the bench in the narrow victory, posting his second straight 11-point tally. The 21-year-old's 50.0 percent success rate from deep tied his season-best figure, while his six attempts from behind the arc represented a new high-water mark for him on the campaign.