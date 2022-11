Perez totaled two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), a rebound and a steal in 16 minutes during Monday's 120-115 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Although Perez served as a starter Monday, he had limited playing time, and his shot volume remained low in the narrow loss. He's scored in double figures just once this year and hasn't had much success in secondary categories.