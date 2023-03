Perez totaled six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in the Capitanes' 111-98 loss to Birmingham on Monday.

Perez's usage was depressed despite the fact he led the second unit in minutes. The 21-year-old now has four consecutive single-digit scoring tallies and is providing only modest production elsewhere, keeping his fantasy value very modest as the season winds down.