Perez totaled two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and a steal in nine minutes during Tuesday's 126-112 win over the Hustle.

Perez has had an inconsistent role for the Capitanes early in the year, and he's been held to single-digit minutes in two of the last three matchups. He was unable to generate much production in secondary categories Tuesday, and he's totaled just seven points over the last three games.