Perez was held scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) with three rebounds in 15 minutes during Friday's 118-116 overtime win over the Blue.

Perez had been sidelined with a lower-body injury recently, but he was back in action for Friday's narrow victory. He saw inconsistent playing time late in the G League Showcase, so it's unclear what kind of role he'll have now that the regular season is underway.