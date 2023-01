Perez supplied 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and two steals across 19 minutes in Mexico City's 110-96 loss to Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

The 21-year-old stepped up with one of three double-digit scoring efforts on the Capitanes' second unit and posted his second-highest point total of the season in the process. Perez has typically logged minutes in the high teens, with Thursday's allotment of playing time only his third of at least 20 minutes through his first eight games.