Perez registered nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 18 minutes in the Capitanes' 118-109 loss to the Sioux Falls on Thursday.

Perez clearly had the hot hand from the field, but by working his way into foul trouble, he curtailed his time on the floor. The 21-year-old has played under 20 minutes in three straight contests, but he's proven capable of delivering strong lines off the bench when he avoids the ref's whistle.