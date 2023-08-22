The Mavericks are expected to stretch-and-waive McGee on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Per Keith Smith of Spotrac.com, McGee is owed approximately $11.7 million over the final two years of the three-year deal he signed with Dallas last offseason, but with the move, Dallas will stretch that amount over five years, meaning McGee will make around $2.3 million through 2027-28. The veteran center appeared in 42 games (seven starts) last year and averaged just 4.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and a career-low 0.6 blocks in 8.5 minutes. Once the transaction is completed, McGee will be free to entertain offers from other teams.