Play

Javan Felix: Logs 15 points in loss

Felix tallied 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists during Wednesday's loss to Iowa.

Making his seventh appearance of the year, Felix's 15 points and four rebounds were both season-highs. The 25-year-old was acquired by South Bay on Dec. 15.

Our Latest Stories