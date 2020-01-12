Javan Felix: Logs 15 points in loss
Felix tallied 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists during Wednesday's loss to Iowa.
Making his seventh appearance of the year, Felix's 15 points and four rebounds were both season-highs. The 25-year-old was acquired by South Bay on Dec. 15.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.