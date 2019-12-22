Javan Felix: Makes debut with South Bay
Felix posted four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal during Saturday's loss to Texas.
Felix, who was acquired by the Lakers on Wednesday, had previously played in the G League during the 2017-18 season, when he appeared in 48 regular-season games with the Oklahoma City Blue.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...