Play

Javan Felix: Makes debut with South Bay

Felix posted four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal during Saturday's loss to Texas.

Felix, who was acquired by the Lakers on Wednesday, had previously played in the G League during the 2017-18 season, when he appeared in 48 regular-season games with the Oklahoma City Blue.

Our Latest Stories