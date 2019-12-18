Javan Felix: Nabs deal with South Bay
The South Bay Lakers acquired Felix from the available player pool Wednesday.
Felix last suited up in the G League during the 2017-18 campaign, when he appeared in 48 regular-season games with the Oklahoma City Blue. He wasn't a major contributor for the Blue that season, notching just 6.6 points, 2.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds, so it's certainly no guarantee he will jump into a sizable rotational role for South Bay.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.