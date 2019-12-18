Javan Felix: Nabs deal with South Bay

The South Bay Lakers acquired Felix from the available player pool Wednesday.

Felix last suited up in the G League during the 2017-18 campaign, when he appeared in 48 regular-season games with the Oklahoma City Blue. He wasn't a major contributor for the Blue that season, notching just 6.6 points, 2.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds, so it's certainly no guarantee he will jump into a sizable rotational role for South Bay.