Javan Felix: Posts 18 points off bench
Felix tallied 18 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal during Monday's loss at Delaware.
Although the 25-year-old had a season-best game with new highs in points (18) and rebounds (six), the Lakers still managed to come up short. Felix has been seeing an increase in playing time as of late, bringing his averages up to 7.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
