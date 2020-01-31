Javan Felix: Scores 30 off bench

Felix tallied 30 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two steals and one rebound during Sunday's loss to Santa Cruz.

Although the Lakers dropped their 11th straight contest, Felix stepped it up by supplying a career-high 30 points off the bench in 35 minutes of action. The 25-year-old is averaging 9.9 points and 3.5 assists per game this season.