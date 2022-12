McCoy recorded 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3PT), five rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes of play during Friday's 111-100 loss to Santa Cruz.

McCoy put together a solid performance, staying in line with his season averages of 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.8 minutes per game. He played the sixth-man role with Scotty Pippen battling foul trouble, being the only bench player to record more than 20 minutes in the loss.