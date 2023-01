McCoy tallied 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal over 30 minutes of Saturday's 128-98 win over Birmingham.

McCoy's 23-point outburst marked his best effort since Nov. 7, while his 30 minutes were his most since Dec. 15. Although McCoy benefitted from the absence of Scotty Pippen and Cole Swider, who are both up with the NBA Lakers, his incredible effort Saturday should earn him some extra looks going forward.