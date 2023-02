McCoy posted 18 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3PT), eight rebounds, five assists a steal and a block across 29 minutes of Sunday's 123-122 loss to Ontario.

McCoy scored in double figures for the sixth consecutive game Sunday and recorded his best rebounding effort since Jan. 11. In 13 regular-season games, McCoy has averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 25.5 minutes.