The Pistons waived McCoy on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The 26-year-old guard was signed by Detroit on Monday, but Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site relays that the move to waive McCoy one day later could be to make room on the roster to re-sign Paul Reed, who himself was waived Saturday. McCoy has appeared in 12 regular-season games (including five starts) for the G League's Motor City Cruise and is averaging 14.7 points on 57.6 percent shooting, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals over 26.1 minutes per game.