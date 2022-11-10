McCoy registered 25 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-3 FT) to pair with 10 rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in Monday's 114-103 victory over G League Ignite.

McCoy paced South Bay in the points category, scoring nine more points than any other Lakers player while also tallying second-best rebound and assist totals. McCoy's phenomenal output brings his season averages to 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.7 minutes per game. If he continues to produce at this level, he very well could earn himself more playing time in the near future.