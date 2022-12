McCoy secured 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3PT) and two assists across 25 minutes of Monday's 112-106 loss to Maine in the G League Showcase.

Although McCoy led the bench in points in an effective manner, shooting at a 60 percent clip from the field. In 14 appearances this season, McCoy has averaged 10.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 26.1 minutes per game.