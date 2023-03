McCoy logged 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes of Wednesday's 132-96 win over Austin.

McCoy put together a strong showing Wednesday, scoring 20 points on 69 percent shooting from the field while making significant contributions in rebounds and assists. Although he likely received more action due to the blowout, Wednesday's contest marked McCoy's first appearance since March 2 and his first time crossing the 30-minute threshold since Feb. 15.