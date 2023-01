McCoy tallied 27 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 29 minutes of Monday's 143-132 win over Iowa.

McCoy put together a second consecutive 20-point outing while shooting a red-hot 71 percent from the field and burying four threes. In three regular appearances, McCoy averaged 17.3 points and 3.7 rebounds across 26.2 minutes per game.