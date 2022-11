McCoy recorded nine points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes of Thursday's 100-96 loss to Stockton.

McCoy had a cold shooting performance, managing just 25 percent shooting from the field while failing to contribute many peripherals. McCoy has averaged 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 31.6 minutes per game.