McCoy posted 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a block across 28 minutes of Friday's 125-105 win over Texas.

McCoy has been on a heater as of late, averaging 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his previous three contests. Friday's outing was no different, as the 24-year-old tied for the team-high in points despite coming off the bench in the matchup.