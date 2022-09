DeLaurier was acquired by the Oklahoma City Blue on Friday along with a 2022 first-round pick from the Wisconsin Herd in exchange for Rob Edwards and a 2023 second-round pick, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

DeLaurier appeared in 29 games with the Wisconsin Herd during the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He'll now head to Oklahoma City ahead of the 2022-23 season and will likely remain in the G League unless he's called up at some point.