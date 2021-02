DeLaurier posted two points (1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 24 minutes in Thursday's 118-106 loss to Westchester.

DeLaurier didn't have a high shot volume during the first game of the G League season Thursday, but he was quite productive on the boards, finishing second on the team with eight rebounds. While he wasn't a prolific scorer against the Knicks, he could contribute for the Swarm in several areas this year.