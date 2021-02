DeLaurier totaled four points (2-4 FG), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 13 minutes in Wednesday's 120-118 win over the Blue.

DeLaurier has had a fairly minimal role for the Swarm this season, although he shot 50 percent from the floor over limited usage Wednesday. He's appeared in five of the first nine games of the season, averaging 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds over 14.4 minutes per contest.