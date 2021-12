DeLaurier finished Wednesday's G League loss to Windy City with six points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assists, two steals and a blocked shot over 21 minutes.

DeLaurier led Wisconsin with 13 boards in only 21 minutes off the bench. The total was a season high for the 23-year-old, who entered Wednesday with 14 combined rebounds over his first four games. DeLaurier opened the campaign with a 20-point effort but hasn't scored more than six points in any contest since.