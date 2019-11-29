Javon Bess: Misses game with ankle injury
Bess (ankle) did not play in Wednesday's loss to Grand Rapids.
Bess has been a key contributor for the BayHawks this season, as he has averaged 15.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. The severity of the injury is unclear, but the 23-year-old's next chance to suit up comes Friday against Wisconsin.
