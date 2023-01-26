Freeman-Liberty recorded 22 points (8-17 FG 2-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes in Windy City's 124-109 win over Capital City on Wednesday.

The DePaul product generated a team-high points tally for Windy City in the high-scoring victory, even as he saw a stellar streak of three consecutive 30-plus-point efforts snapped. Freeman-Liberty's struggles from behind the arc cost him a bigger night, but he's now averaging an impressive 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals over 30.4 minutes per contest while shooting 51.3 percent, including 37.3 percent from three-point range.