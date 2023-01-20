Freeman-Liberty amassed 31 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 39 minutes in Thursday's 133-111 loss to College Park.

Freeman-Liberty eclipsed the 30-point mark for the second straight game as he's become the go-to guy for Windy City. Fourteen of his 31 points came in the third quarter as he went 4-for-6 from the field and played all 12 minutes. He's scored a combined 70 points over the last two games and is now averaging 17.8 points per game through 10 contests.