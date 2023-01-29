Freeman-Liberty recorded 28 points (10-17 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and five steals across 40 minutes in Windy City's 118-116 loss to Capital City on Friday.

The standout guard continued his dominant play with a team-high scoring tally and a near-perfect showing from behind the arc. Freeman-Liberty's latest stellar showing, which included a co-season-high steal tally, pushes his season averages to 20.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 31.1 minutes over 13 games.