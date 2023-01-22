Freeman-Liberty tallied 37 points (12-19 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, four steals and a block in Saturday's 112-105 win in Greensboro.

Freeman-Liberty topped 30 points for the third straight game and scored 19 points while going 6-for-6 from the field in the third. Over his last three contests, he's averaged 35.7 points per game while making 59.6 percent of his shots and 48.0 percent of his threes. Windy City will have to decide whether or not to keep him in the starting lineup or return him to the sixth-man role when Carlik Jones returns from his brief stint with Chicago for the team's trip to Paris.