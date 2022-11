Freeman-Liberty produced 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 22 minutes in Saturday's 119-99 win over the Charge.

Freeman-Liberty scored 11 of his 16 points in 11 first-half minutes, making all three of his three-point attempts. Through seven games he's made 55.3 percent of his shots and 45.0 percent of his three-point tries while scoring 9.9 points per contest.