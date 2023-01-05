Freeman-Liberty compiled 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals in 34 minutes in Wednesday's 128-116 win in Fort Wayne.

Freeman-Liberty recorded all four of his steals in the second half as he played a critical role in Windy City pulling away from Fort Wayne. The 23-year-old has had an increased role of late and is averaging 29.7 minutes per game coming off the bench in three regular-season contests.