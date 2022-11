Freeman-Liberty tallied 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 25 minutes in Saturday's 112-102 loss to Wisconsin.

Freeman-Liberty came off the bench and scored nine of his 11 points in the first half. The undrafted rookie has scored 11 points in each of his first two G League games and made nine of his 21 shot attempts.