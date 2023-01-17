Freeman-Liberty posted 39 points (14-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a block in 39 minutes in Monday's 112-105 loss to the Charge.

Freeman-Liberty started and led Windy City as the team was shorthanded Monday. It was his second start of the year. The 23-year-old is averaging 16.3 points through nine regular-season games after scoring just 11.5 points per contest in 18 games in the showcase portion of the season.