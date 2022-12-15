Freeman-Liberty amassed 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and two steals in 24 minutes in Wednesday's 110-99 win in Motor City.
Freeman-Liberty came off the bench and led the team in scoring Wednesday, including dropping nine points in the third quarter. The 23-year-old has made 55.6 percent of his shot attempts this year and is averaging 11.4 points per game as a reserve.
