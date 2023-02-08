Freeman-Liberty tallied eight points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in Windy City's 133-122 loss Greensboro on Sunday.

With Carlik Jones back in the fold, Freeman-Liberty operated in a reserve role and did a reasonably good job with what was still close to a starter's workload. Some atypical inefficiency on the offensive end -- Freeman-Liberty had shot at least 47.1 percent in seven of the previous eight games -- led to a downturn in scoring, but the DePaul alum is still averaging an impressive 19.3 points per contest on the season.