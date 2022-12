Freeman-Liberty tallied 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block in 19 minutes in Monday's 102-96 win over Rio Grande.

In the first game of the G League Showcase Cup, Freeman-Liberty filled the stat sheet in only 19 minutes. His three-point shooting has improved of late and he's made 35.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in 17 contests for Windy City.