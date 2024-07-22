The Raptors waived Freeman-Liberty on Monday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Freeman-Liberty was only guaranteed $100,000, so the Raptors cut him loose before that figure increased. Murphy also reports that Freeman-Liberty is likely to receive interest from around the league as a two-way contract candidate.
More News
-
Raptors' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Won't play in Summer League finale•
-
Raptors' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Starting against Miami•
-
Raptors' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Career-high 20 points vs. Indiana•
-
Raptors' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Starting vs. Indiana•
-
Raptors' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Heads back to bench•
-
Raptors' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Thrives in starting role•