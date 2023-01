Cooke notched 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-115 overtime loss to Salt Lake City.

Cooke was one of six Iowa players in double figures in scoring, finishing three rebounds short of a double-double. Cooke has averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over his last four games.