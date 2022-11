Cooke finished with seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three steals in 10 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 loss to Windy City.

Cooke recorded his first points of the season in Sunday's loss, setting a season high in points and minutes played. Cooke was limited the first two appearances of the year in Iowa, averaging 2.5 minutes before setting a new high against Windy City.