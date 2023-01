Cooke posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 128-124 win over Raptors 905.

Cooke returned to action after missing time due an illness, appearing in nearly 20 minutes off the bench in Saturday's victory. Cooke appeared in his first game of the regular season portion of the schedule after averaging 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16 appearances earlier in the year.