Cooke finished with 12 points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes during Thursday's 126-107 loss to Ontario.

Cooke was one of six Wolves players to reach double figures in scoring, tallying a bench-high-tying point total. Cooke has averaged 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his last six contests.