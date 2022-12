Cooke finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Saturday's 131-109 win over Grand Rapids.

Cooke posted a season-high scoring total off the bench, his second straight game of reaching 10 or more points for Iowa. Cooke has averaged 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13 appearances this year.