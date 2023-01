Cooke posted 17 points (5-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 loss to Long Island.

Cooke led the team from deep while finishing second on the team in scoring and first among bench players in points scored. Cooke has averaged 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his last 10 games.