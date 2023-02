Cooke posted 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 132-108 loss to Stockton.

Cooke led the Wolves in scoring off the bench, finishing as one of three players to score 20 or more points in Sunday's loss. Cooke has averaged 19.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 16 regular-season contests.