Cooke finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 121-95 loss to Ontario.

Cooke led the team in scoring while leading the team from deep en route to a season-high in scoring and his first 20-point outing of the year. Cooke has averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16 games this season.